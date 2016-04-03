Does ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Hold Up on Blu-ray?

Yes, Star Wars: The Force Awakens is already available on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital HD, and thankfully Disney sent me a copy to review in advance. Having already seen the movie three times in theaters (and, honestly, by the third time, I was good), I was curious how the movie would hold up after yet another round of viewing–and on the small screen.

The Force Awakens made my Top 10 Movies of 2015 list despite various flaws and plot holes. The J.J. Abrams-directed action flick certainly plays it safe when it comes to plot and even action sequences, but, as long as the subsequent sequels break new ground and explain more of how the First Order came to be, its introduction of strong new (and likable) characters and general high quality in terms of writing, visual effects and atmosphere makes it a much worthier entry in the franchise than the three George Lucas prequels.

Here are a few thoughts on my fourth journey to Star Wars: The Force Awakens:

The whole Starkiller base still really bugs me. It’s unimaginative, silly and arguably over-the-top, even for a movie called “Star Wars.” I sort of zoned out during much of the climax. While I think John Boyega is a great actor and he serves as a good lead in the movie, his character is obnoxious at times, relying too heavy on out-of-place humor. I expect he’ll be more mellow in the next one. Race-bait question: if Boyega were white, would his character have been written the same way? There aren’t very many great action scenes in the movie. Save for the first Millennium Falcon chase sequence, none of the action scenes are particularly memorable. That said, the moment when Rey retrieves the lightsaber as a stunned Kylo Ren attempts to do the same is still extremely gratifying. For that matter, the interrogation scene between Rey and Kylo Ren is also quite satisfying. As is seeing Rey mind control Daniel Craig’s Stormtrooper. The (spoiler) Han Solo death scene is very well done. BB-8 is the best new character in the franchise. “That’s NOT how the Force works” is the best line in the movie. “How do we blow it up? There’s always a way to do that” is the worst line in the movie. The deleted scenes included on the Blu-ray were deservedly cut–they are barely worth watching. The movie still holds up well on the small screen, though I’m still not able to let go of some of the film’s biggest problems–something I hope dissipates in time.

Well, there you have it. I assume you’ve already bought a copy, but if not, head over to Amazon now.

By Erik Samdahl