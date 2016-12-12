Seattle Film Critics Society Launches

To celebrate local, national and international film, members of Seattle’s film and critical community have officially formed the Seattle Film Critics Society (SFCS). The society’s mission is to highlight the best and most interesting movies that should be seen each year, and to enhance public education, awareness and appreciation of cinema in the greater Seattle area.

Members of the Seattle Film Critics Society include the region’s top print, online and broadcast movie critics, with outlets ranging from the Seattle Times to KOMO Radio. FilmJabber is also proud to be among the founding members.

For several years, an informal group has voted on the year’s best movies and performances, culminating in the Seattle Film Critics Awards. The Society will formalize this process to further highlight the year’s most prominent and deserving films, actors and filmmakers. For 2016 releases, nominations will be announced on Dec. 21, 2016 and winners on Jan. 5, 2017.

“We’ve had a thriving film community here for as long as I can remember, but it hasn’t always had a voice,” said Michael Ward, interim chairman and editor of the website Should I See It. “I’m thrilled that Seattle’s film critics have come together to share their love and knowledge of film with local moviegoers.”

The Society will operate with an interim steering committee during its launch phase. A full Board of Directors will be selected by Society members in February 2017.

By Erik Samdahl

