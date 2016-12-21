The 2016 Seattle Film Award Nominees

Members of Seattle’s film and critical community have voted and nominations for the 2016 Seattle Film Awards, honoring the best in film for 2016, have been announced. Leading the field with 10 nominations each are Damien Chazelle’s musical romance La La Land and Barry Jenkins’ dramatic, emotional coming-of-age story Moonlight. Both films are nominated for Best Picture and Best Director for Chazelle and Jenkins, respectively.

Denis Villeneuve’s thought-provoking science-fiction epic Arrival landed 9 nominations, including Best Picture, and a second consecutive Seattle Film Awards Best Director nomination, recognized in 2015 for Sicario.

Joining those films across multiple categories is Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester By The Sea and Robert Eggers’ The Witch, earning 7 nominations each, including Best Picture of the Year and a nod for Eggers in Best Director.

Lonergan missed a mention in the Best Director category, as Paul Verhoeven was nominated for his controversial French import Elle. In addition to earning a Best Picture nomination, lead actress Isabelle Huppert earned a spot in the Best Actress race. The film also received a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

Rounding out the Best Picture lineup for 2016 is Pablo Larraín’s Jackie, David Mackenzie’s Hell Or High Water, South Korea’s The Handmaiden, and documentary13th, Ava DuVernay’s look at the history of African-American racism in the United States.

Manchester By The Sea placed four of its actors in the nomination pool – Casey Affleck (Lead Actor), Michelle Williams (Supporting Actress), and dual nominees Lucas Hedges and Kyle Chandler in Supporting Actor. The film also earned a nod for Best Ensemble.

Affleck competes against fellow nominees Ryan Gosling in La La Land, Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic, Denzel Washington in Fences, and Logan Lerman, cited for his work in Indignation.

Williams earns her nomination alongside Viola Davis in Fences and Naomie Harris inMoonlight. Two distinctive breakout performances also caught Seattle’s eye as Kate McKinnon’s comedic turn in summer blockbuster Ghostbusters joins newcomer Lily Gladstone in the quiet, contemplative Certain Women, a film which Michelle Williams also co-stars in.

Hedges and Chandler join Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) and Jeff Bridges in the Best Supporting Actor lineup. Rounding out the slate is John Goodman, cited for his bunker dwelling turn in science-fiction thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane.

DuVernay’s 13th also earned a Best Documentary Feature nomination, along with the widely praised seven-plus hour O.J.: Made In America, film festival favorite Tickled,the uncomfortable look at disgraced politician Anthony Weiner in Weiner, andCameraperson, a compendium of the film projects of cinematographer Kirsten Johnson. Cameraperson also earned a nod for Film Editing. Tower, an animated documentary recounting the 50th anniversary of a campus shooting in Texas, missed in the Documentary Feature category but scored an Animated Feature nomination, competing with Disney and Pixar favorites Finding Dory, Moana, Zootopia, and stop-motion film Kubo and the Two Strings.

Two new categories were added for voter consideration in 2016. For the inaugural Best Youth Performance, recognizing performances by actors who were 18 years of age or younger at the time filming began, The Witch sees lead actress Anya Taylor-Joy and co-star Harvey Scrimshaw competing with Royalty Hightower from The Fits,Sunny Pawar in Lion, and Alex Hibbert from Moonlight.

In the Best Villain category, Goodman appears for a second time, alongside menacing goat Black Phillip from The Witch, Ben Mendelsohn’s Imperial henchman Orson Krennic from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and two harrowing horror movie performances from Stephen Lang (Don’t Breathe) and Patrick Stewart in Green Room.

With nominations in place, voting for the winners will take place beginning December 21, 2016. Voting for this year’s recipients concludes January 4, 2017, with the winners announced on January 5, 2017.

The complete list of nominations for the 2016 Seattle Film Awards are listed below:

THE 2016 SEATTLE FILM AWARD NOMINEES

BEST PICTURE OF THE YEAR:

13th (Netflix)

ARRIVAL (Paramount)

ELLE (Sony Pictures Classics)

THE HANDMAIDEN (Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures)

HELL OR HIGH WATER (CBS Films)

JACKIE (Fox Searchlight)

LA LA LAND (Lionsgate)

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions)

MOONLIGHT (A24)

THE WITCH (A24)

BEST DIRECTOR:

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Robert Eggers – The Witch

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Paul Verhoeven – Elle

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

BEST ACTOR in a LEADING ROLE:

Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Logan Lerman – Indignation

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington – Fences

BEST ACTRESS in a LEADING ROLE:

Amy Adams – Arrival

Kate Beckinsale – Love & Friendship

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Emma Stone – La La Land

BEST ACTOR in a SUPPORTING ROLE:

Mahershala Ali– Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water

Kyle Chandler – Manchester By The Sea

John Goodman – 10 Cloverfield Lane

Lucas Hedges – Manchester By The Sea

BEST ACTRESS in a SUPPORTING ROLE:

Viola Davis – Fences

Lily Gladstone – Certain Women

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Kate McKinnon – Ghostbusters

Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea

By Erik Samdahl