Revisiting the Movies We Said Were Must See in 2016

Each year, I make a list of the movies you have to see in the coming year. And each year… well, I’m not perfect. So, now that 2016 has all but wrapped up, it only made sense to take a look at that original list to gauge whether I’m completely full of shit or not.

Overall, many of my most anticipated movies of 2016 proved to be disappointments (though in general I’d argue the year was a strong one for movies), and it should be noted that only three movies on this list made my Top Ten Movies of 2016 list.

Here’s some simple analysis of the 34 films recommended in January 2016:

By Erik Samdahl

Related categories: Top 10 Movie Lists