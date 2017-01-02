The 33 Movies to See in 2017

A new year, a new batch of movies. Here are 33 movies I’m looking forward to in 2017:

Tom Cruise stars in this modern day “horror” film that looks more like Mission Impossible than anything resembling the monster saga you might expect. But Cruise is one of the most reliable actors working today, so I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.

This movie could very well end up being an ill-conceived disaster, but rebooting “Baywatch” as a comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron isn’t the worst idea in the world.

Disney-Pixar aims for Oscar glory once again with this animated comedy, inspired by the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead.

Frankly, after Peter Jackson’s adaptation, I’m not exactly itching for another take on King Kong, but there’s no denying that the movie trailer is pretty good.

Director Matthew Vaughn returns for the sequel to his surprisingly entertaining action-comedy starring Colin Firth. Vaughn literally hasn’t made a bad movie yet, so the odds are in this film’s favor.

Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Angela Sarafyan star in this drama that depicts the beginning of the Armenian genocide during World War I.

Director Luc Besson hasn’t made a great movie since the 1990s, but the allure of a sci-fi epic that is as weird and imaginative as The Fifth Element is enough to give it placement on this list.

Many people still have nightmares about the Stephen King TV movie, so will a modern day adaptation be able to live up to expectations?

By Erik Samdahl

