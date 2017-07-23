A Short Interview with ‘Landline’ Star Abby Quinn

While Abby Quinn was in town with her co-star Jenny Slate and director Gillian Robespierre for the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) release of their new drama-comedy Landline (now in limited release), I had a very brief (seriously—for under four minutes) opportunity to interview the actress.

With Landline being her biggest film and biggest role to date, I asked her about what it was like to work alongside the likes of Slate, Edie Falco and John Turturro, and who she looked up to when she was younger.

Any chance to see Seattle much while in town?

I’ve been to Seattle twice, but not really—I’ve been in Woodinville, so quite different. On our break, we walked to a pharmacy.

That’s exciting.

We got to walk around a little outside.

Landline is your biggest movie to date. Do you feel like while making the film there was more pressure or higher expectations?

It kind of felt like there were no expectations, because no one knows me. In a lot of ways it was a first for me, too. It was the biggest character I’ve ever head. So I don’t know, I felt like I was lucky, I got to just go into it—I felt like I could work from a completely clean slate. It was pretty liberating, I guess.

The rest of the main cast are pretty well known people. Did that help motivate you or encourage you to up your game?

Oh yeah. I’m a big fan of everyone that I worked with. So it’s equally nerve-racking because I want to do a good job, of course, but also for these people. I don’t want to ruin this scene. Just watching them I feel like I learned a lot, and it kind of took me out of thinking I was in a scene because I was so focused on interacting with them. It helped a lot.

Is there an actor or actress you wanted to be when growing up?

Well, the only thing I can think of was that I was really obsessed with Grease. For four years in a row I had Grease-themed birthday parties. My brother was really obsessed with Corey Feldman and Cory Haim, and I wanted to be like my brother, so I pretended I was really obsessed with Olivia Newton John, but I wasn’t really, it felt kind of forced. So, I was never obsessed with a person as much as a movie.

Right now, I’m really obsessed with Joaquin Phoenix for some reason. I just really love him.

By Erik Samdahl

