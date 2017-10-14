Blu-ray Review: ‘Planes, Trains And Automobiles’

It’s been 30 years since the theatrical debut of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, which means of course Planes, Trains and Automobiles is being re-released on Blu-ray. I debated whether to agree to review this re-release because, you know, does anyone actually care, but then I remembered one important detail: Planes, Trains and Automobiles is one of the best comedies of all time, so why not use this Blu-ray review as an excuse to watch it for the 20th time.

Oddly, but thankfully, the Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD combo packaging doesn’t try to pass this re-release off as a 30th Anniversary Edition. That’s probably well and good considering that there is literally nothing new on this Blu-ray for people who like special features.

The special features include:

Getting There is Half the Fun : The Story of Planes, Trains and Automobiles – a recording of a banter-filled press conference with John Hughes, Steve Martin and John Candy.

– a recording of a banter-filled press conference with John Hughes, Steve Martin and John Candy. John Hughes: Life Moves Pretty Fast – a two-part feature that, combined, weighs in at a healthy 27 minutes and provides interesting insight into Mr. Hughes, his approach to filmmaking, characters and story, and impact on the celebrities around him. Worth checking out.

– a two-part feature that, combined, weighs in at a healthy 27 minutes and provides interesting insight into Mr. Hughes, his approach to filmmaking, characters and story, and impact on the celebrities around him. Worth checking out. Deleted scene , about airplane food

, about airplane food A Tribute to John Candy – a three-minute montage about the funnyman

– a three-minute montage about the funnyman John Hughes for Adults – a four-minute feature

All of those were included in the previous Blu-ray release of the movie in 2012.

So, if you already own the movie, there is literally no reason to reinvest in this newer version, but if Planes, Trains and Automobiles is not a part of your collection (first, what in God’s name is wrong with you?) or you need a digital copy, fork over $25 and get this situation resolved right away.

