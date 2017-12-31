The 30 Movies You Have to See in 2018

Must-see movie lists are always a bit of a pipe’s dream. Hell, only four of my 33 movies to see in 2017 made my top ten list for the year (although several others came close). Inevitably, some of the year’s best films won’t emerge until film festival season or even later, and those often aren’t the kind of movies the average moviegoer, or myself, get excited for.

For sure, this list has more blockbusters than indie dramas, action movies over heartfelt character studies, comic book adaptations over… well, indie dramas and heartfelt character studies. And for sure, some of these movies will end up being awful (Dark Tower was on my list last year), but others will end up being a blast.

Hollywood, don’t disappoint us!

From the Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run crew comes their latest stop-motion comedy, about a Neanderthal (or just really stupid human) who tries to save his lands from Bronze Age invaders.

Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena star in this presumably R-rated comedy in which three parents band together to keep their children from having sex on prom night.

Will this other solo DC film, which will give Jason Mamoa much more time to flex his muscles and flippers, be more like Justice League or Wonder Woman? For our sakes, let’s hope director James Wan (Furious 7) swims toward the latter.

James Cameron planned to direct this movie for years before stepping back and letting Robert Rodriguez take the reins. Rodriguez hasn’t made a good movie in at least a decade, but Cameron’s continued involvement as producer and writer ensure that this sci-fi action film shouldn’t be immediately ignored.

A sequel to Mary Poppins is a risky proposition, but one has to imagine that Disney is taking extreme care with this Christmas Day release. The movie stars Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Colin Firth, and is directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago).

By Erik Samdahl

Related categories: Top 10 Movie Lists