Infographic: What is the Best Movie Franchise of All Time?

I receive near daily requests to promote third-party articles, write guest posts and other things primarily intended to improve another website’s search engine rankings. I usually ignore such requests, or say “no thanks.”

But I was given the heads up on this infographic, which looks at many of the most well known movie franchises of all time and breaks them down by RottenTomatoes score (reflecting critical approval), IMDB rating (reflecting audience approval) and box office success, which reflects audience interest (or good/poor marketing), which of course does not always correspond to quality.

It’s a terrific, simply visual that allows you to quickly see the gap between critical and audience reception and which franchises are, in fact, the best (aside from the Before trilogy, which understandably isn’t represented here).







(via TotallyMoney.com).

By Erik Samdahl

