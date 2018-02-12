14 Sci-Fi Movies You Can Stream Right Now

If you’re a science fiction fan, you have to be looking forward to Annihilation, which hits theaters on February 23, 2018 (you know, the highly anticipated thriller from the director of the amazing Ex Machina and starring Natalie Portman). To get you excited for what is hopefully the latest entry in top-tier sci-fi, I decided it was a good time to look at the best sci-fi movies you can stream right now as part of an existing subscription service (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu).

In no particular order…

If you like Orphan Black, you may enjoy this under-promoted Netflix film that stars Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) as seven cloned twins who must live in hiding. Each day, a different clone ventures outside, pretending to be the same person–well, until you-know-what hits the fan.

If you’re reading this article, you’ve probably already seen this mind-bending, time-twisting thriller that gave Jake Gyllenhaal his big break, but if not, stop what you’re doing and give this one a whirl.

Though it’s received mix reviews, this title, about a group of scientists on a space station who discover a source of unlimited power only to tear a rift in dimensional space, causing all kinds of weird side effects (such as the Earth disappearing), is an entertaining thriller that has no shortage of ideas.

Based on an absolutely fantastic (but minimalistic) Cormac McCarthy novel, this quickly forgotten film has Viggo Mortensen traveling across a dying landscape, desperately searching for food, water and security for his son.

Though most fondly remembered as a comedy that takes full advantage of the unlikely yet genius pairing of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, Men in Black is a remarkably creative sci-fi movie that introduces plenty of clever creatures, inventions, and more that fit squarely in the science fiction realm.

Some call it a horror movie (it’s not) and others could argue it’s not even a science fiction film (Netflix has it listed as sci-fi, so here it is), but The Survivalist is a gripping, emotionally draining thriller about a man who lives alone in a world that has lost much of civilization.

Though it’s more fantasy than sci-fi, Stardust (from Matthew Vaughn, the director of Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class and Kingsman) is a highly entertaining adventure about a young man who ventures into an imaginative world to retrieve a “fallen star.”

From the mind of Gareth Edwards, who would go on to make Godzilla and Star Wars: Rogue One, is this low-key but visually rich thriller about a group of people who attempt to travel through a quarantine zone between Mexico and the United States that has been infested with giant creatures.

*batteries not included (Netflix)

I don’t remember much at all about this movie–which is about a group of residents who rely on an alien lifeform to help repair their damaged building–other than that I loved it as a kid. That’s enough to include it here.

This epic sci-fi tale from the Wachowskis is either an amazing piece of filmmaking or a complete disaster, depending on how you look at it, but if you haven’t sat through this three-hour movie that spans the past, present and future, you should check it out to decide for yourself.

This Oscar-winning thriller about a linguist (Amy Adams) who attempts to make contact with a mysterious life form that has landed on Earth–and in turn pushed the world to the brink of war–is one of the best movies of the 21st Century, and it’s available to stream right now.

Total Recall (Amazon Prime)

This Arnold Schwarzenegger classic has a man who travels to a highly populated Mars in search of answers after he begins to suspect that his entire life is a lie.

John Goodman and Mary Elizabeth Winstead star in this captivating thriller about a young woman who wakes up in an underground bunker with a crazed man who claims he saved her life from a deadly event on the surface.

Robocop 2 (Amazon Prime)

I wouldn’t say any of the Robocop movies are great, but there’s something about this late 80’s/early 90’s series that offers up the right mix of grit, dark humor and action to overcome any flaws they may have.

Erik Samdahl

