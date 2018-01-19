12 Strong: The Declassified True Story of the Horse Soldiers (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
January 19, 2018
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
"12 Strong" is set in the harrowing days following 9/11 when a U.S. Special Forces team, led by their new Captain, Mitch Nelson (Hemsworth), is chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. There, in the rugged mountains, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum (Negahban) to join forces with them to fight their common adversary: the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies. In addition to overcoming mutual... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.