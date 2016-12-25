20th Century Women movie poster
20th Century Women
20th Century Women movie poster

20th Century Women (2016) - Movie Details

Drama
118 min.
Release Date
December 25, 2016 (Limited)
January 20, 2017
DVD Release Date
March 28, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Mike Mills
Writer
Mike Mills
Cast
Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig, Lucas Jade Zumann, Billy Crudup
Studio
A24
Running Time
118 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexual material, language, some nudity and brief drug use

With 20th Century Women, acclaimed filmmaker Mike Mills (the Academy Award®-winning Beginners) brings us a multilayered, funny, heart-stirring celebration of the complexities of women, family, time, and the connections we search for our whole lives.

Set in Santa Barbara, the film follows Dorothea Fields (Annette Bening), a determined single mother in her mid-50s who is raising her adolescent son, Jamie (newcomer Lucas Jade Zumann, in a breakout performance) at a moment brimming with cultural...

MOVIE REVIEW

I've had writer's block when it comes to reviewing 20th Century Women. Why? I don't know, but here goes nothing…

MOVIE PHOTOS

