3:10 to Yuma
3:10 to Yuma (2007) - Movie Details

Action Drama
117 min.
Release Date
September 7, 2007
DVD Release Date
January 8, 2008 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
James Mangold
Writer
Stuart Beattie, Michael Brandt, Derek Haas
Cast
Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Peter Fonda, Gretchen Mol, Dallas Roberts, Ben Foster, Vinessa Shaw, Johnny Whitworth
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
117 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence and some language

3:10 TO YUMA stars Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Ben Foster, Gretchen Mol and Peter Fonda in a modern take on the classic western by Elmore Leonard from producing/writing/ directing team Cathy Konrad and James Mangold (WALK THE LINE).

In Arizona in the late 1800's, infamous outlaw Ben Wade (Crowe) and his vicious gang of thieves and murderers have plagued the Southern Railroad. When Wade is captured, Civil War veteran Dan Evans (Christian Bale), struggling to survive... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

The western genre was long presumed dead, but it resurrected itself in the form of 3:10 to Yuma, a gritty, violent and meaningful action-drama starring Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. Directed by James Mangold (Walk the Line, Cop Land), 3:10 to Yuma shows that westerns still have a place among modern audiences--especially thanks to a new 4K Ultrade HD Blu-ray release. Full movie review »
