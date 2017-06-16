47 Meters Down movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
47 Meters Down
47 Meters Down movie poster

47 Meters Down (2017) - Movie Details

Suspense
89 min.
Release Date
June 16, 2017
DVD Release Date
September 26, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Johannes Roberts
Writer
Johannes Roberts, Ernest Riera
Cast
Mandy Moore, Claire Holt, Matthew Modine
Studio
Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
Running Time
89 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense peril, bloody images, and brief strong language

On the rebound after a devastating break-up, Lisa (Mandy Moore) is ready for adventure while on vacation in Mexico. Even still, she needs a little extra persuasion when her daring sister Kate (Claire Holt) suggests they go shark diving with some locals. Once underwater in a protective cage, Lisa and Kate catch a once in a lifetime, face-to-face look at majestic Great Whites. But when their worst fears are realized and the cage breaks away... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
'Atomic Blonde' Review: Slick, Stylish, but Not Smart 'Atomic Blonde' Review: Slick, Stylish, but Not Smart
An Interview with Jenny Slate: An Interview with Jenny Slate: "You Can't Deny Our Humanity"
'Valerian' Review: It's Bad 'Valerian' Review: It's Bad
Review: 'Dunkirk' Review: 'Dunkirk'