NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) - Movie Details

Comedy
Release Date
November 3, 2017
Director
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
Writer
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
Cast
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski, Susan Sarandon, Jay Hernandez, David Walton, Wanda Sykes, Peter Gallagher, Justin Hartley
Studio
STXfilms
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A Bad Moms Christmas follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holidays for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
We Ranked All 43 Marvel Movie Adaptations We Ranked All 43 Marvel Movie Adaptations
Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer
Review: 'The Fate of the Furious' Review: 'The Fate of the Furious'
'Hidden Figures' Emerges on Blu-ray 'Hidden Figures' Emerges on Blu-ray