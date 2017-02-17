Release Date
February 17, 2017
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem. When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure. From... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.