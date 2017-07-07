A Ghost Story movie poster
NA
A Ghost Story (2017) - Movie Details

Drama Fantasy Romance
87 min.
Release Date
July 7, 2017
Director
David Lowery
Writer
David Lowery
Cast
Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara
Studio
A24
Running Time
87 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

With A Ghost Story, acclaimed director David Lowery (Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, Pete’s Dragon) returns with a singular exploration of legacy, loss, and the essential human longing for meaning and connection. Recently deceased, a white-sheeted ghost (Academy Award-winner Casey Affleck) returns to his suburban home to console his bereft wife (Academy Award-nominee Rooney Mara), only to find that in his spectral state he has become unstuck in time, forced to watch passively as the life... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE PHOTOS

