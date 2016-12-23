A Monster Calls movie poster
A Monster Calls
A Monster Calls (2016) - Movie Details

Fantasy Drama
108 min.
Release Date
December 23, 2016 (Limited)
January 6, 2017
Director
J.A. Bayona
Writer
Patrick Ness
Cast
Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones, Toby Kebbell, Lewis MacDougall, Liam Neeson
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic content and some scary images

A visually spectacular drama from acclaimed director Juan Antonio Bayona (“The Impossible”), based on the award-winning children’s fantasy novel. 12-year-old Conor (Lewis MacDougall) attempts to deal with his mother’s (Felicity Jones) illness and the bullying of his classmates by escaping into a fantastical world of monsters and fairy tales that explore courage, loss, and faith.... Full synopsis »

Don’t be fooled: A Monster Calls is neither a monster movie nor a kid’s movie, despite it being about a boy and his invisible monster friend. Rather, it’s a unique exploration of grief and acceptance as told through the eye’s of a 13-year-old boy on the verge of losing his mother. Full movie review »

