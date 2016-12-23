A Monster Calls

A visually spectacular drama from acclaimed director Juan Antonio Bayona (“The Impossible”), based on the award-winning children’s fantasy novel. 12-year-old Conor (Lewis MacDougall) attempts to deal with his mother’s (Felicity Jones) illness and the bullying of his classmates by escaping into a fantastical world of monsters and fairy tales that explore courage, loss, and faith.... Full synopsis »

Don’t be fooled:is neither a monster movie nor a kid’s movie, despite it being about a boy and his invisible monster friend. Rather, it’s a unique exploration of grief and acceptance as told through the eye’s of a 13-year-old boy on the verge of losing his mother.