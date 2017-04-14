A QUIET PASSION presents a biographical portrait of the life of19th century American poet Emily Dickinson, whose genius only came to be recognized after her death. It begins with Dickinson’s early days as a young schoolgirl and the growth of her wit, intellectual independence and sense of pathos that fueled her work. Dickinson's deep attachment to her close-knit family and the manners, mores and spiritual convictions of her time that she struggled with and transcended... Full synopsis »