Release Date
April 14, 2017 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
July 11, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
125 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, disturbing images and brief suggestive material
A QUIET PASSION presents a biographical portrait of the life of19th century American poet Emily Dickinson, whose genius only came to be recognized after her death. It begins with Dickinson’s early days as a young schoolgirl and the growth of her wit, intellectual independence and sense of pathos that fueled her work. Dickinson's deep attachment to her close-knit family and the manners, mores and spiritual convictions of her time that she struggled with and transcended... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Capsule Review: Written with biting edge and wit, A Quiet Passion is an impressively made period piece that defies the confines of its stuffy genre much like its subject, Emily Dickinson, often defied the traditions and expectations of her time. Cynthia Nixon delivers a strong performance as Dickinson, offering up a delicious combination of sarcasm, insult and utter depression. Jennifer Ehle, who plays her sister, is also fantastic. Full movie review »