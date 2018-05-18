NA
A Star is Born (2018) - Movie Details

Drama Musical
Release Date
May 18, 2018
Director
Bradley Cooper
Writer
Will Fetters, Bradley Cooper
Cast
Bradley Cooper, Stefani Germanotta, Andrew Dice Clay, Sam Elliott, Dave Chappelle
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Cooper plays Jackson Maine, a country music star who is on the brink of decline when he discovers a talented unknown named Ally (Germanotta). As the two begin a passionate love affair, Jack coaxes Ally into the spotlight, catapulting her to stardom. But as Ally’s career quickly eclipses his own, Jack finds it increasingly hard to handle his fading glory.... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk.
