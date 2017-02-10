A United Kingdom movie poster
A United Kingdom
A United Kingdom movie poster

A United Kingdom (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
105 min.
Release Date
February 10, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Amma Asante
Writer
Guy Hibbert
Cast
David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike, Jack Davenport, Tom Felton, Terry Pheto, Laura Carmichael
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
105 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some language including racial epithets and a scene of sensuality

A UNITED KINGDOM is the true story of the forbidden love of King Seretse Khama of Botswana (David Oyelowo) and Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), a white woman from London, which caused an international uproar when they decided to marry in the late 1940s just as apartheid was being introduced into South Africa. It was a decision that altered the course of African history.

MOVIE REVIEW

Sometimes it's best to just trust your friends and family. If they tell you your partner isn't a good fit, maybe they're right. They might be trying to save you from years of heartache and stress. And if the British government is literally creating policy to keep you two apart, too, well… shit.

MOVIE PHOTOS

