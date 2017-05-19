Alien: Covenant movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Alien: Covenant
Alien: Covenant movie poster

Alien: Covenant (2017) - Movie Details

Action Sci-Fi

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created in "Alien" with "Alien: Covenant," the second chapter in a prequel trilogy that began with "Prometheus" -- and connects directly to Scott’s 1979 seminal work of science fiction. Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world -- whose sole inhabitant is... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
The 10 Best Movies of 2016 The 10 Best Movies of 2016
Review: 'Live by Night' a Miss for Ben Affleck Review: 'Live by Night' a Miss for Ben Affleck
Review: 'Passengers' Review: 'Passengers'
Watch the New 'John Wick 2' Trailer Watch the New 'John Wick 2' Trailer