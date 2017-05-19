Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created in "Alien" with "Alien: Covenant," the second chapter in a prequel trilogy that began with "Prometheus" -- and connects directly to Scott’s 1979 seminal work of science fiction. Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world -- whose sole inhabitant is... Full synopsis »