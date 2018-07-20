NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

Alita: Battle Angel (2018) - Movie Details

Action Sci-Fi

Set in the 26th century, "Alita: Battle Angel" tells the story of Alita, an amnesiac female cyborg who is rescued from a scrapyard by a doctor. The rebuilt Alita, remembering only her training in a deadly martial art, becomes a hunter-warrior, tracking down and eliminating vicious criminals. Within the context of an epic action-adventure, the film will explore a young woman’s journey of self-discovery and finding love.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'The Snowman' Sucks Yellow Snow Review: 'The Snowman' Sucks Yellow Snow
Review: 'Only the Brave' Delivers the Heat Review: 'Only the Brave' Delivers the Heat
The 10 Best Michael Fassbender Movies The 10 Best Michael Fassbender Movies
An Interview with Jenny Slate An Interview with Jenny Slate