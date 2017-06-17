All Eyez On Me (2017) - Movie Details
Release Date
June 17, 2017
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language and drug use throughout, violence, some nudity and sexuality
"All Eyez on Me" chronicles Tupac Shakur’s life and legacy including his rise to superstardom as a hip-hop artist and actor, as well as his imprisonment and prolific, controversial time at Death Row Records, where he was steeped in the East Coast/West Coast rap war.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.