Michael's first assignment as their new pastor is to actually close down All Saints, a dilapidated country church with a dozen devoted members … and a mortgage well beyond its means. But when the church hesitantly begins welcoming Karen refugees from Burma—former farmers scrabbling for a fresh start in America—Michael feels called to an improbable new mission.

Toiling alongside the Karen people, the congregation attempts to turn their fertile land into a working farm to