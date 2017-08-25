All Saints movie poster
All Saints movie poster

All Saints (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
August 25, 2017
Director
Steve Gomer
Writer
Steve Armour
Cast
Cara Buono, John Corbett, Barry Corbin
Studio
Columbia Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for thematic elements

Michael's first assignment as their new pastor is to actually close down All Saints, a dilapidated country church with a dozen devoted members … and a mortgage well beyond its means. But when the church hesitantly begins welcoming Karen refugees from Burma—former farmers scrabbling for a fresh start in America—Michael feels called to an improbable new mission.

Toiling alongside the Karen people, the congregation attempts to turn their fertile land into a working farm to... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE PHOTOS

