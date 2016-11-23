Release Date
November 23, 2016
DVD Release Date
February 28, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
124 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence, some sexuality/nudity, language and brief drug use
“ALLIED” is the story of intelligence officer Max Vatan (Pitt), who in 1942 North Africa encounters French Resistance fighter Marianne Beausejour (Cotillard) on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Reunited in London, their relationship is threatened by the extreme pressures of the war.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Allied is a gripping, emotional and ultimately powerful drama-thriller that features strong performances by Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard. Directed by Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and written by Steven Knight (Locke), this old-school World War II tale isn’t the most innovative or groundbreaking film, but it’s a solidly entertaining piece of filmmaking. Full movie review »