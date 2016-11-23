Allied movie poster
Allied
Allied (2016) - Movie Details

War Suspense Romance Drama
124 min.
Release Date
November 23, 2016
DVD Release Date
February 28, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Robert Zemeckis
Writer
Steven Knight
Cast
Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
124 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence, some sexuality/nudity, language and brief drug use

“ALLIED” is the story of intelligence officer Max Vatan (Pitt), who in 1942 North Africa encounters French Resistance fighter Marianne Beausejour (Cotillard) on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Reunited in London, their relationship is threatened by the extreme pressures of the war.... Full synopsis »

Allied is a gripping, emotional and ultimately powerful drama-thriller that features strong performances by Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard. Directed by Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and written by Steven Knight (Locke), this old-school World War II tale isn’t the most innovative or groundbreaking film, but it’s a solidly entertaining piece of filmmaking. Full movie review »

