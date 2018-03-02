Alpha movie poster
Alpha (2018) - Movie Details

Action Drama
Release Date
March 2, 2018
Director
Albert Hughes
Writer
Dan Wiedenhaupt
Cast
Kodi Smit-McPhee, Leonor Varela, Natassia Malthe, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Priya Rajaratnam, Mercedes de la Zerda, Jens Hultén
Studio
Columbia Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

An epic adventure set in the last Ice Age. Europe, 20,000 years ago. While on his first hunt with his tribe's most elite group, a young man is injured and left for dead. Awakening to find himself broken and alone -- he must learn to survive and navigate the harsh and unforgiving wilderness. Reluctantly taming a lone wolf abandoned by its pack, the pair learn to rely on each other and become unlikely allies, enduring... Full synopsis »

