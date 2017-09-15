American Assassin movie poster
American Assassin (2017) - Movie Details

Crime Action
Release Date
September 15, 2017
Director
Michael Cuesta
Writer
Stephen Schiff, Michael Finch, Edward Zwick, Marshall Herskovitz
Cast
Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar, Scott Adkins, Taylor Kitsch
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

AMERICAN ASSASSIN follows the rise of Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). The pair is then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

