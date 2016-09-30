American Honey (2016) - Movie DetailsDrama
152 min.
Release Date
September 30, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
December 27, 2016 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
152 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R
"American Honey" takes you on the road with a gang of law-breaking teenagers who are chasing the American Dream, selling magazine subscriptions by day, partying by night. Told through the eyes of Star (Lane), a new recruit to the group who falls into a relationship with one of its leaders, the film is both an intimate coming-of-age story and a look at an American generation not playing by the rules.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Gorgeously shot and oddly alluring, American Honey is a sprawling drama about an aimless teenage girl who travels around the country with a magazine sales crew—a plot not akin to great drama, admittedly, but one that serves as a proper framework to tell a different kind of coming-of-age story. Full movie review »