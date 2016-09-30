American Honey movie poster
American Honey
American Honey (2016) - Movie Details

Drama
152 min.
Release Date
September 30, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
December 27, 2016 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Andrea Arnold
Writer
Andrea Arnold
Cast
Shia LaBeouf, Sasha Lane, Riley Keough
Studio
A24
Running Time
152 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R

"American Honey" takes you on the road with a gang of law-breaking teenagers who are chasing the American Dream, selling magazine subscriptions by day, partying by night. Told through the eyes of Star (Lane), a new recruit to the group who falls into a relationship with one of its leaders, the film is both an intimate coming-of-age story and a look at an American generation not playing by the rules.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Gorgeously shot and oddly alluring, American Honey is a sprawling drama about an aimless teenage girl who travels around the country with a magazine sales crew—a plot not akin to great drama, admittedly, but one that serves as a proper framework to tell a different kind of coming-of-age story. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

