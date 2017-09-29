NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

American Made (2017) - Movie Details

Suspense Crime
Release Date
September 29, 2017
Director
Doug Liman
Writer
Gary Spinelli
Cast
Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones, Jayma Mays
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In Universal Pictures’ American Made, Tom Cruise reunites with his Edge of Tomorrow director, Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. and Mrs. Smith), in this international escapade based on the outrageous (and real) exploits of a hustler and pilot unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history.

Based on a true story, American Made co-stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Wonder Woman' Review: 'Wonder Woman'
Review: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Review: 'Pirates of the Caribbean'
Review: 'Baywatch' Review: 'Baywatch'
On Blu-ray: 'Get Out' is a Must-See On Blu-ray: 'Get Out' is a Must-See