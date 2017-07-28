An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017) - Movie DetailsDocumentary
Release Date
July 28, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
NA
Cast
Studio
NA
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
A decade after AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH brought the climate crisis into the heart of popular culture, comes the riveting and rousing follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Former Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight, traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes – in moments both private and public, funny and poignant --... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
