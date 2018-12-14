Animated Spider-Man Movie (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
December 14, 2018
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, the directors of The Lego Movie, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, and 21 and 22 Jump Street, are taking Spider-Man back to his graphic roots with the first-of-its-kind animated Spider-Man feature. The film will exist independently of the projects in the live-action Spider-Man universe, all of which are continuing.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.