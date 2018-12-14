NA
Animated Spider-Man Movie (2018) - Movie Details

Sci-Fi Comic Book Animated Action
Release Date
December 14, 2018
Director
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey
Writer
Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Rodney Rothman
Cast
Shameik Moore, Liev Schreiber, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry
Studio
Columbia Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, the directors of The Lego Movie, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, and 21 and 22 Jump Street, are taking Spider-Man back to his graphic roots with the first-of-its-kind animated Spider-Man feature. The film will exist independently of the projects in the live-action Spider-Man universe, all of which are continuing.... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
