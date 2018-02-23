NA
Annihilation (2018) - Movie Details

Sci-Fi Action
Release Date
February 23, 2018
Director
Alex Garland
Writer
Alex Garland
Cast
Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Oscar Isaac, Gina Rodriguez
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Based on the acclaimed sci-fi novel from Jeff VanderMeer. A team of four (a biologist, an anthropologist, a psychologist, and a surveyor) set out into a place known as Area X. The area is abandoned and cut off from the rest of civilization. They are the 12th expedition. The other expeditions have been fraught with disappearances, suicides, aggressive cancers, and mental trauma.... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
