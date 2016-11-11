Release Date
November 11, 2016
DVD Release Date
February 14, 2017
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
116 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for brief strong language
When mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe, an elite team - lead by expert linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) - are brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers – and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
One of the smartest and refreshing movies of the year, Arrival is a well-acted, well-made sci-fi thriller that defies the conventions that have led to so many unsatisfactory offerings this year—explosions, visual effects and shallow spectacle—opting instead for strong writing and a unique, intelligent story. Full movie review »