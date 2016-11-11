Arrival movie poster
A-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Arrival
Arrival movie poster

Arrival (2016) - Movie Details

Sci-Fi Suspense
116 min.
Release Date
November 11, 2016
DVD Release Date
February 14, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Denis Villeneuve
Writer
Ted Chiang, Eric Heisserer
Cast
Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
116 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for brief strong language

When mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe, an elite team - lead by expert linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) - are brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers – and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

One of the smartest and refreshing movies of the year, Arrival is a well-acted, well-made sci-fi thriller that defies the conventions that have led to so many unsatisfactory offerings this year—explosions, visual effects and shallow spectacle—opting instead for strong writing and a unique, intelligent story. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

A-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Live by Night' a Miss for Ben Affleck Review: 'Live by Night' a Miss for Ben Affleck
10 Movies That Prove Trump is Right About Meryl Streep 10 Movies That Prove Trump is Right About Meryl Streep
Review: 'Patriot's Day' Review: 'Patriot's Day'
Review: 'Hidden Figures' a Crowd-Pleaser Review: 'Hidden Figures' a Crowd-Pleaser