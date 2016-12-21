Assassin's Creed movie poster
Assassin's Creed
Action Sci-Fi
140 min.
Release Date
December 21, 2016
DVD Release Date
March 21, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Justin Kurzel
Writer
Bill Collage, Adam Cooper, Michael Lesslie
Cast
Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, Michael K. Williams
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
140 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, thematic elements and brief strong language

Ubisoft Motion Pictures, the film and TV production arm of the game publishing company launched in January, is developing 3D feature films based on "Assassin's Creed," "Splinter Cell" and "Ghost Recon." The division is headed by Jean-Julien Baronnet, who said that Ubisoft Motion Pictures has been working with the games' producers and Ubisoft's marketing team to identify the DNA of each game and come up with storylines that are consistent with the company's three biggest... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

