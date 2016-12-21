Release Date
December 21, 2016
DVD Release Date
March 21, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
140 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, thematic elements and brief strong language
Ubisoft Motion Pictures, the film and TV production arm of the game publishing company launched in January, is developing 3D feature films based on "Assassin's Creed," "Splinter Cell" and "Ghost Recon." The division is headed by Jean-Julien Baronnet, who said that Ubisoft Motion Pictures has been working with the games' producers and Ubisoft's marketing team to identify the DNA of each game and come up with storylines that are consistent with the company's three biggest... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.