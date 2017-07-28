NA
Atomic Blonde (2017) - Movie Details

Action
Release Date
July 28, 2017
Director
David Leitch
Writer
Kurt Johnstad
Cast
Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella, Toby Jones
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Oscar® winner Charlize Theron explodes into summer in Atomic Blonde, a breakneck action-thriller that follows MI6’s most lethal assassin through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors.

The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk.
