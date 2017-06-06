In this life-changing adventure, Bambi sets off with his best friends Thumper and Flower to explore the wonders and challenges of the woods--and fulfill his destiny as prince of the forest.... Full synopsis »

Talk about dated. Disney’s classic—you know, that movie you remembering crying over as a child because the mom gets killed—is back for an Anniversary Edition Blu-ray and for the first time available in digital format. If you’re thinking about revisiting your childhood, however, think again.