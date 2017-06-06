Bambi movie poster
C-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
Bambi
Bambi movie poster

Bambi (1942) - Movie Details

Animated Family
70 min.
Release Date
August 21, 1942
DVD Release Date
June 6, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
David Hand, Samuel Armstrong, Bill Roberts, James Algar, Graham Heid, Paul Satterfield, David D. Hand, Norman Wright, Perce Pearce
Writer
Larry Morey, Perce Pearce, Chuck Couch, Ralph Wright, Melvin Shaw
Cast
Hardie Albright
Studio
Walt Disney Pictures
Running Time
70 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated G

In this life-changing adventure, Bambi sets off with his best friends Thumper and Flower to explore the wonders and challenges of the woods--and fulfill his destiny as prince of the forest.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Talk about dated. Disney’s classic Bambi—you know, that movie you remembering crying over as a child because the mom gets killed—is back for an Anniversary Edition Blu-ray and for the first time available in digital format. If you’re thinking about revisiting your childhood, however, think again. Full movie review »
C-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Wonder Woman' Review: 'Wonder Woman'
Review: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Review: 'Pirates of the Caribbean'
Review: 'Baywatch' Review: 'Baywatch'
On Blu-ray: 'Get Out' is a Must-See On Blu-ray: 'Get Out' is a Must-See