Bastards (2017) - Movie Details
Release Date
December 22, 2017
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language and sexual references throughout
Owen Wilson and Ed Helms play two brothers whose eccentric mother raised them to believe their father had died when they were young, which they later discover to be a lie, prompting the brothers to set out to find their real father and discover more about their mother than they probably ever wanted to know.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.