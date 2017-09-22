NA
Battle of the Sexes (2017) - Movie Details

Comedy Sports
Release Date
September 22, 2017
Director
Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris
Writer
Simon Beaufoy
Cast
Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Elisabeth Shue
Studio
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

The electrifying 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) was billed as the Battle of the Sexes and became the most watched televised sports event of all time. The match caught the zeitgeist and sparked a global conversation on gender equality, spurring on the feminist movement. Trapped in the media glare, King and Riggs were on opposites sides of a binary... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
