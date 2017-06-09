NA
Beatriz At Dinner (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
June 9, 2017
Director
Miguel Arteta
Writer
Mike White
Cast
Salma Hayek, Chloë Sevigny, John Lithgow Connie Britton, Jay Duplass, David Warshofsky
Studio
Roadside Attractions
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Beatriz (Salma Hayek), an immigrant from a poor town in Mexico, has drawn on her innate kindness to build a career as a health practitioner in Los Angeles. Doug Strutt (John Lithgow) is a cutthroat, self-satisfied billionaire. When these two opposites meet at a dinner party, their worlds collide and neither will ever be the same.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
