Beauty and the Beast movie poster

Beauty and the Beast (2017) - Movie Details

Fantasy Family
Release Date
March 17, 2017
Director
Bill Condon
Writer
Stephen Chbosky
Cast
Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Emma Thompson, Kevin Kline
Studio
Walt Disney Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. “Beauty and the Beast” is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she... Full synopsis »

