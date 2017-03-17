Release Date
March 17, 2017
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. “Beauty and the Beast” is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.