Better Watch Out
Better Watch Out (2017) - Movie Details

Comedy Horror
85 min.
Release Date
October 6, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Chris Peckover
Writer
Zack Kahn, Chris Peckover
Cast
Levi Miller, Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould, Aleks Mikic, Dacre Montgomery, Patrick Warburton, Virginia Madsen
Studio
Well Go Entertainment
Running Time
85 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for disturbing violent content, language throughout, crude sexual references, drug and alcohol use - all involving teens

This holiday season, you may be home, but you’re not alone... In this fresh and gleefully twisted spin on home-invasion horror, babysitter Ashley (Olivia DeJonge) must defend her young charges (Levi Miller, Ed Oxenbould ) when intruders break into the house one snowy night – or so she thinks.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Christmas and horror go together like honey and milk, a potent mix of yuletide cheeriness and terror that is shockingly gratifying when done right. When done right. Better Watch Out is the latest horror-thriller to try to bring down the holiday spirit, but where it succeeds in concept it fails in execution. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

