NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

Bilal: A New Breed of Hero (2018) - Movie Details

Animated Action
105 min.
Release Date
February 2, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Khurram H. Alavi, Ayman Jamal
Writer
Ayman Jamal, Alexander Kronemer, Michael Wolfe, Khurram H. Alavi
Cast
Ian McShane, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jacob Latimore, China Anne McClain, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Thomas Ian Nicolas, Michael Gross
Studio
Vertical Entertainment
Running Time
105 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for violence/warfare and some thematic elements

1,400 years ago, Bilal, a seven-year-old boy, with a dream of becoming a great warrior, is abducted into slavery with his sister and taken to a land far away from his home and thrown into a world where corruption and injustice rule all. Throughout his life he undergoes many hardships, through which he discovers an inner strength he did not realize he possessed. Through these experiences, Bilal comes to realize that if he is brave... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'The Post' is Spielberg's Best in Years Review: 'The Post' is Spielberg's Best in Years
Review: 'Phantom Thread' Review: 'Phantom Thread'
'It' Creeps Its Way Onto Blu-ray 'It' Creeps Its Way Onto Blu-ray
The 30 Movies You Have to See in 2018 The 30 Movies You Have to See in 2018