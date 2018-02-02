Release Date
February 2, 2018 (Limited)
105 minutes
Rated PG-13 for violence/warfare and some thematic elements
1,400 years ago, Bilal, a seven-year-old boy, with a dream of becoming a great warrior, is abducted into slavery with his sister and taken to a land far away from his home and thrown into a world where corruption and injustice rule all. Throughout his life he undergoes many hardships, through which he discovers an inner strength he did not realize he possessed. Through these experiences, Bilal comes to realize that if he is brave... Full synopsis »
