Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk
Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (2016) - Movie Details

Drama
110 min.
Release Date
November 18, 2016
DVD Release Date
February 14, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Ang Lee
Writer
Simon Beaufoy
Cast
Kristen Stewart, Steve Martin, Vin Diesel, Garrett Hedlund, Chris Tucker, Joe Alwyn, Ben Platt
Studio
TriStar Pictures
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, some war violence, sexual content, and brief drug use

Based on the acclaimed bestselling novel, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk is about Bravo Company and 19-year-old private Billy Lynn who survive a harrowing Iraq battle that is captured by news cameras. They are brought home by the US administration for a promotional tour, culminating at the spectacular halftime show of a Thanksgiving Day football game, all while facing an imminent return to the war. Almost the entire movie takes place during the day of... Full synopsis »

