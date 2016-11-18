Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (2016) - Movie DetailsDrama
110 min.
Release Date
November 18, 2016
DVD Release Date
February 14, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, some war violence, sexual content, and brief drug use
Based on the acclaimed bestselling novel, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk is about Bravo Company and 19-year-old private Billy Lynn who survive a harrowing Iraq battle that is captured by news cameras. They are brought home by the US administration for a promotional tour, culminating at the spectacular halftime show of a Thanksgiving Day football game, all while facing an imminent return to the war. Almost the entire movie takes place during the day of... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.