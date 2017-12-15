Birdboy: The Forgotten Children

Release Date
December 15, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
76 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
There is light and beauty, even in the darkest of worlds. Winner of Spain's Goya Award for Best Animated Feature (where the director separately won Best Animated Short Film in the same year), Alberto Vázquez's debut feature is a darkly comic, mind-bending fantasy based on his own graphic novel and award-winning short film. Striking graphic imagery brings to life a discordant world populated by adorable (and adorably disturbed) animated critters, searching for hope and love... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Capsule Review: A dark and twisted animated film that is certainly not intended for children, Birdboy is one of the most oddly engaging and creatively made films you'll see all year, even if the story and characters seem to be derived from a drug-fueled trip through Hell. Full movie review »