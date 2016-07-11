Black Coral (2016) - Movie Details
73 min.
July 11, 2016
73 minutes
Unrated
Black Coral tells the harrowing, amazing and occasionally amusing stories of the Black Coral divers of Maui in their own words. It recreates the beauty, addiction and danger of harvesting the Hawaiian State gemstone. Right or wrong? Inspiring or insane? Destructive or sustainable? In the end, Black Coral does what few other documentaries dare to do - it gives you the unbiased facts and allows you to draw to your own conclusions.... Full synopsis »
Review by Rachel Aronson
The directors of Black Coral have put together a portrait of a vanishing way of life which will be of interest to anyone who likes "Deadliest Catch." Black Coral, as it turns out, is not actually about coral, but rather a look at the men (and it’s all men, apparently) who are part of Maui’s close-knit black coral harvesting community. Full movie review »
