Release Date
November 18, 2016
DVD Release Date
February 14, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
116 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language, sexuality/nudity and some accident images
Based on the incredible true story of one of boxing’s most charismatic and exciting figures, "Bleed for This" centers around Vinny Pazienza (Teller), who quickly shot to stardom when he dominated undefeated champion Gilbert Dele. A near-fatal automobile accident left him with the news that he would never walk again. After months of recovery and against doctors’ orders, Vinny returned to the gym under infamous trainer, Kevin Rooney (Eckhart), and made a triumphant return to... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Miles Teller delivers a knockout performance in the solid boxing drama Bleed for This, which, unlike most other boxing movies, isn’t your typical underdog story but rather a comeback from a nearly fatal incident. Full movie review »