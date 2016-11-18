Bleed for This movie poster
Bleed for This
Bleed for This (2016) - Movie Details

Drama Sports
116 min.
Release Date
November 18, 2016
DVD Release Date
February 14, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Ben Younger
Writer
Ben Younger
Cast
Miles Teller, Aaron Eckhart, Katey Sagal, Ted Levine, Ciarán Hinds, Jordan Gelber, Amanda Clayton
Studio
Open Road Films
Running Time
116 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language, sexuality/nudity and some accident images

Based on the incredible true story of one of boxing’s most charismatic and exciting figures, "Bleed for This" centers around Vinny Pazienza (Teller), who quickly shot to stardom when he dominated undefeated champion Gilbert Dele. A near-fatal automobile accident left him with the news that he would never walk again. After months of recovery and against doctors’ orders, Vinny returned to the gym under infamous trainer, Kevin Rooney (Eckhart), and made a triumphant return to... Full synopsis »

Miles Teller delivers a knockout performance in the solid boxing drama Bleed for This, which, unlike most other boxing movies, isn’t your typical underdog story but rather a comeback from a nearly fatal incident. Full movie review »

