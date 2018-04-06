NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

Blockers (2018) - Movie Details

Comedy
Release Date
April 6, 2018
Director
Kay Cannon
Writer
Brian Kehoe, Jim Kehoe, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Eben Russell
Cast
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Indira Viswanathan, Gideon Adlan
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

When three parents stumble upon their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity at prom, they launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal. Leslie Mann (The Other Woman, This Is 40), Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors, Suicide Squad) and John Cena (Trainwreck, Sisters) star in Blockers, the directorial debut of Kay Cannon (writer of the Pitch Perfect series).... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: Jackie Chan's 'The Foreigner' Kicks Ass Review: Jackie Chan's 'The Foreigner' Kicks Ass
Review: 'Marshall' Review: 'Marshall'
Watch the New 'Star Wars' Trailer Watch the New 'Star Wars' Trailer
Review: 'Blade Runner 2049' Review: 'Blade Runner 2049'