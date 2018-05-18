NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

Book Club (2018) - Movie Details

Comedy
Release Date
May 18, 2018
Director
Bill Holderman
Writer
Bill Holderman, Erin Simms
Cast
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Craig T. Nelson, Andy Garcia, Don Johnson
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Diane (Diane Keaton) is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage. Vivian (Jane Fonda) enjoys her men with no strings attached. Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working through a decades-old divorce. Carol’s (Mary Steenburgen) marriage is in a slump after 35 years.

Four lifelong friends’ lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Red Sparrow' Review: 'Red Sparrow'
Review: 'Annihilation' Review: 'Annihilation'
Review: 'Game Night' Review: 'Game Night'
Review: 'Black Panther' Review: 'Black Panther'