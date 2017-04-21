Born in China (2017) - Movie Details
76 min.
Release Date
April 21, 2017
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
76 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated G
Narrated by John Krasinski (“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” NBC’s “The Office,” “Amazon’s “Jack Ryan”), Disneynature's new True Life Adventure film “Born In China” takes an epic journey into the wilds of China where few people have ever ventured. Following the stories of three animal families, the film transports audiences to some of the most extreme environments on Earth to witness some of the most intimate moments ever captured in a nature film.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Disgusting. Deplorable. Insulting. Born in China is none of those things, but how does one review a Disneynature documentary without resorting to the obvious and cliché adjectives (beautiful, adorable, entertaining)? Full movie review »