Born in China
Born in China (2017) - Movie Details

Documentary
76 min.
Release Date
April 21, 2017
Director
Chuan Lu
Writer
David Fowler, Brian Leith
Cast
John Krasinski
Studio
Walt Disney Pictures
Running Time
76 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated G

Narrated by John Krasinski (“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” NBC’s “The Office,” “Amazon’s “Jack Ryan”), Disneynature's new True Life Adventure film “Born In China” takes an epic journey into the wilds of China where few people have ever ventured. Following the stories of three animal families, the film transports audiences to some of the most extreme environments on Earth to witness some of the most intimate moments ever captured in a nature film.... Full synopsis »

Disgusting. Deplorable. Insulting. Born in China is none of those things, but how does one review a Disneynature documentary without resorting to the obvious and cliché adjectives (beautiful, adorable, entertaining)? Full movie review »

